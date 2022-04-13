Dave Portnoy Says Trump is a Worse Option Than Biden in 2024: ‘He’d Be Intentionally Divisive’

Dave Portnoy admits that Trump would be a terrible option as a 2024 presidential candidate.

The Barstool Sports President made the comment in a sit-down with the NELK boys for Wednesday’s episode of their Full Send podcast.

The topic turned to politics as they asked him who he would vote for in a hypothetical match between Former President Trump and President Joe Biden. Portnoy said, “That’s two bad options to me. Trump and Biden are both bad options. Trump more so because I think he would be so divisive. Like, intentionally so. Like, they are intentionally divisive and that’s their audience.”

He continued, “In this country, regardless of what you think of him and his politics, I think he does get a bad wrap for a lot of the stuff but it doesn’t matter. He’s broken brains!”

Listen above via Full Send.

