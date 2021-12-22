Tesla CEO Elon Musk sat down for over an hour long interview with the Babylon Bee which ranged in topics from CNN to Elizabeth Warren to Tesla to Musk’s detest for the woke.

The Babylon Bee is a satirical website, which Musk praised as “politically correct.”

“Generally I think we should be aiming for a positive society and it should be okay to be humorous,” Musk said. “Wokeness basically wants to make comedy illegal, which is not cool.”

Musk specifically took exception with those offended over Dave Chappelle’s LGBTQ comments during Chappelle’s latest Netflix special.

“I mean Chappelle?” Musk said. “What the fuck? Trying to shut down Chappelle? C’mon man. That’s crazy.”

“Do we want a humorless society that is simply rife with condemnation and hate?” Musk wondered. “At its heart wokeness is divisive, exclusionary, and hateful.”

Musk continued that those who typically try to cancel others aren’t doing so for the right reasons.

“It basically gives mean people a shield to be mean and cruel armored in false virtue,” he added.

Watch above via The Babylon Bee

