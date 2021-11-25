Embattled comedy legend Dave Chappelle got a decidedly mixed reception this week when he appeared at his old high school, the Duke Ellington School of the Arts in Washington, D.C.

Chappelle has been under fire for years over his constant mockery of transgender people. But the criticism — and the edge to the mockery — reached a crescendo with the release of Chapelle’s latest and last Netflix special.

The Closer sparked outrage and protests by Netflix staffers, and a series of defiant reactions from Chappelle. It also made him a cause celebre among conservatives, as well as many other comedians.

But it did not endear him to many students at his former school, which delayed the naming of a theater after the comic following the controversy.

It was in that context that Chapelle visited the Duke Ellington school this week, and according to Politico Playbook, it did not go well.

With a camera crew in tow, Chappelle took the stage to a raucous reception of cheers and some boos — and the hourlong session went south from there, we’re told. During a Q&A session, one student stepped to the mic and called Chappelle a “bigot,” adding, “I’m 16 and I think you’re childish, you handled it like a child,” according to two students present. The comments were confirmed by Chappelle’s spokesperson CARLA SIMS. NO APOLOGIES: Chappelle responded, as recalled the next day by the students, “My friend, with all due respect, I don’t believe you could make one of the decisions I have to make on a given day.” That peeved some students who were hoping for an apology or some semblance of one from Chappelle.

Playbook has been following the Chappelle/Duke Ellington saga, and has many more details about the surprise visit this week, including another exchange in which a student told Chappelle “Your comedy kills.”

Chappelle reportedly retorted “N—— are killed every day.”

Human Rights Campaign tracked 44 incidents in which transgender and gender non-conforming people were killed, and says that 48 such incidents have already occurred in 2021. Chappelle denies he is anti-trans.

