Eric Bolling Shocked By Former Fox Colleague Tucker Saying He Hates Trump: ‘I Just Can’t Get Past This’

Former Fox News host Eric Bolling was shocked by a text from Tucker Carlson which caught the host expressing his dislike for Former President Donald Trump.

The text message was one of many bombshell revelations from the latest filing in Dominion Voting System’s $1.6 billion defamation lawsuit against the network. Dominion filed the lawsuit arguing that Fox acted “recklessly” in their coverage of the 2020 election, while Fox maintains that their coverage is protected by the First Amendment.

One such text message released to the public as a result was from Carlson, texting an unknown staffer to say “I hate him passionately,” in reference to Trump.

On the Wednesday edition of The Balance on Newsmax, host Eric Bolling spoke with former Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake about the exchange.

“This whole revelations of the emails that Tucker Carlson at Fox was texting to, or emailing to — some of his producers and whatnot. And one of them is really disturbing to me. It’s ‘I hate him passionately’ that Tucker said about President Trump,” Bolling explained.

“I think people are giving Tucker a pass on this, but… I just can’t get past this, Kari. I can’t understand how a guy who can portray himself as a huge Trump fan on television saying he hates him passionately — He’s very much looking forward to a day he didn’t have to cover Trump being in the White House every day,” he added.

Lake admitted that she had not read the messages that were exchanged and was therefore reluctant to comment.

“From the way you described it, it sounds awful,” Lake said. “I have not read the emails, so I’m reluctant to comment and say anything that would disparage Tucker… But it sure, on the surface sounds awful.”

“Hopefully he’s had a change of heart and realizes that President Trump is the greatest president we’ve ever known, and he is the man to turn this around,” Lake concluded.

Watch above via Eric Bolling The Balance on Newsmax.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com