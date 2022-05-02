Facebook’s Podcast Venture Comes To a Abrupt End — One Year After Launch

Just one year after launching their podcasting venture, Facebook will be closing the doors to their audio hub.

Last April, after the rise in popularity and listenership for both Spotify and Apple, Facebook announced it would incorporate podcasts into their platform by allowing users to upload content and provide an aggregated feed from other podcast platforms.

According to Bloomberg, one of the main reasons for the shift is Facebook, and parent company Meta, are looking to re-evaluate how their audience’s time is divided.

Bloomberg reported that a spokesperson from Meta said, “We’re constantly evaluating the features we offer so we can focus on the most meaningful experiences.”

The changes are set to go into effect on June 3rd. The switch does not apply to Live Audio Rooms, which will stay and become more integrated into the app.

