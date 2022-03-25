Gene Simmons Says Kanye West Needs a B*tch Slap: ‘That’s What We All Need’

Gene Simmons had some stern advice for rapper Kanye West. Speaking with a TMZ reporter earlier this month, Simmons suggested that a good “bitch slap” is what the troubled star needed to wake up to reality.

He was asked about the exchange on Friday’s episode of The Adam Carolla Show . “I saw you on TMZ a week or so ago, talking about Kanye West. They kind of made a deal out of it, they didn’t really throw you under the bus. They said- caught you outside of a Starbucks and wanted to know what was up with Kanye. And you said you basically said someone needed to slap him. They were kind of like, ‘is that racist?’ host Adam Carolla said.

“Bitch slapped,” Simmons clarified. “I just- as a breathe of fresh air, I’ve been an asshole and every once in a while, you want someone to come over and swoosh, bitch slap. Yeah. It’s like slap out of it.”

Simmons continued, “we all need that. Kanye, I don’t talk about this kind of stuff. Look, you’re talking about the problems of billionaires. Kanye and the Kardashians, God bless them. Self made, you got to tip your hat. They didn’t ask anyone for a dime and they created this wealth. Fantastic. And now, somebody asks me ‘what’s your opinion?’, okay you’re asking my opinion and I’ll tell you.”

His parting advice to West regarding estranged wife Kim Kardashian, “Leave her alone, she’s a grown ass women, she doesn’t need your permission to do anything.”

Listen above via The Adam Carolla Show.

