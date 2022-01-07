Here Are the Top 50 Podcasts in America This Week

This week, we take a look at which podcasts topped the charts on Spotify.

The Joe Rogan Experience maintains its lead in the top spot. Rogan recently celebrated the 12-year anniversary of The Joe Rogan Experience and completed his 1759th episode this week.

Rogan’s podcast is followed by The Bible in a Year, Honeydew Me, The Bible Recap, and Distractible. Moments Podcast rounds out the top 50. Get all of our coverage of the week’s news and highlights from the world of podcasts here.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com