Here Are the Top 50 Podcasts in America This Week

This week, we take a look at which podcasts are on the top of the Apple charts.

Very Scary People ranks at number one. The show launched in early March and centers around the 1974 Amityville, New York mass murder of the DeFeo family.

Very Scary People is followed by Morbid: A True Crime Podcast, The Daily, Crime Junkie , and Dateline NBC.

Notable rankings include The Ben Shapiro Show coming in at number 12 and Bill Maher’s new show Club Random coming in at number 50.

Check out the full list below:

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com