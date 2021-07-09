Here Are the Top 50 Podcasts in America This Week

This week, we take a look at which podcasts are top charted on Spotify and Apple respectively.
On Spotify, The Joe Rogan Experience is the top-rated podcast, followed by the Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard, Distractable, Crime Junkie, and Call Her Daddy.
Joe Rogan’s massively popular show doesn’t top the charts at Apple — it’s exclusive to Spotify — but still comes in at 21. The same thing goes for Call Her Daddy, hosted Alex Cooper (53 on Apple) and Armchair Expert, hosted by actor Dax Shepard (33 on Apple).
Apple’s top-rated podcast is Crime Junkie, followed by Paper Ghosts, Drama Queens, The Daily, and Morbid: A True Crime Podcast.
Spotify:
- The Joe Rogan Experience
- Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard
- Distractible
- Crime Junkie
- Call Her Daddy
- Unlocking Us with Brené Brown
- Drama Queens
- Morbid: A True Crime Podcast
- Dark History
- Last Podcast On The Left
- International Infamy with Ashley Flowers
- The Daily
- SmartLess
- Breaking Points with Krystal and Saagar
- 2 Bears 1 Cave with Tom Segura & Bert Kreischer
- Lex Fridman Podcast
- Rotten Mango
- The Ben Shapiro Show
- Avatar: Braving the Elements
- America’s Forgotten Heroes
- Conspiracy Theories: CIA Edition
- Serial Killers
- We Can Do Hard Things with Glennon Doyle
- Up First
- Conan O’Brien Needs A Friend
- Chuckle Sandwich
- My Favorite Murder with Karen Kilgariff and Georgia Hardstark
- Erin is the Funny One
- Anything Goes with Emma Chamberlain
- The Tim Dillon Show
- Conspiracy Theories
- The Tiny Meat Gang Podcast
- Revisionist History
- Dateline NBC
- The Mindset Mentor
- Stuff You Should Know
- Haunted Road with Amy Bruni
- Edith!
- Office Ladies
- Supernatural with Ashley Flowers
- The Rise and Fall of Mars Hill
- Mythology
- ✨👑-Dream SMP-👑✨
- Scary Story Podcast
- Let’s Talk About Myths, Baby! A Greek & Roman Mythology Podcast
- The Misfits Podcast
- Unsolved Murders: True Crime Stories
- The Self Love Fix
- Ladies & Tangents
- NPR News Now
Apple:
- Crime Junkie
- Paper Ghosts
- Drama Queens
- The Daily
- Morbid: A True Crime Podcast
- International Infamy with Ashley Flowers
- SmartLess
- Toxic: The Britney Spears Story
- Dateline NBC
- We Can Do Hard Things with Glennon Doyle
- America’s Forgotten Heroes
- WHOA That’s Good Podcast
- Haunted Road
- The Rise and Fall of Mars Hill
- Your Own Backyard
- The Ben Shapiro Show
- My Favorite Murder with Karen Kilgariff and Georgia Hardstark
- Up First
- To Live and Die in LA
- Park Predators
- The Joe Rogan Experience
- Revisionist History
- Stuff You Should Know
- Edith!
- The Piketon Massacre
- Algorithm
- This American Life
- CounterClock
- Up and Vanished
- Hidden Brain
- Conan O’Brien Needs A Friend
- On Another Note,
- Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard
- Anatomy of Murder
- The Yellow Car
- Serial
- 2 Bears 1 Cave with Tom Segura & Bert Kreischer
- The Bible in a Year (with Fr. Mike Schmitz)
- The Ramsey Show
- Office Ladies
- Murder With My Husband
- On Purpose with Jay Shetty
- Unlocking Us with Brené Brown
- The World Beneath
- Pardon My Take
- The Clay Travis and Buck Sexton Show
- Chasing Cosby
- Dark History
- Throughline
- Radiolab
