Here Are the Top 50 Podcasts in America This Week

This week, we take a look at which podcasts are top charted on Spotify and Apple respectively.

On Spotify, The Joe Rogan Experience is the top-rated podcast, followed by the Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard, Distractable, Crime Junkie, and Call Her Daddy.

Joe Rogan’s massively popular show doesn’t top the charts at Apple — it’s exclusive to Spotify — but still comes in at 21. The same thing goes for Call Her Daddy, hosted Alex Cooper (53 on Apple) and Armchair Expert, hosted by actor Dax Shepard (33 on Apple).

Apple’s top-rated podcast is Crime Junkie, followed by Paper Ghosts, Drama Queens, The Daily, and Morbid: A True Crime Podcast.

