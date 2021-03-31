Former Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton reportedly vocalized her support for nuking the Senate filibuster during an interview with podcast host and former White House communications director Jennifer Palmieri.

Clinton specifically took issue with the filibuster’s impact on “constitutional matters,” such as bills related to voting rights. She made the comments while on the Just Something About Her podcast, according to CNN, and the episode is scheduled to be released in full on Thursday.

“The filibuster stands in the way of a lot of legislation and whether or not it can be either reformed and amended or eliminated is what we will find out in next weeks,” she said. “It certainly should be lifted for constitutional matters, and I would put election law matters at the top of that list.”

The former New York senator’s remarks came while Republicans are pushing for laws that will make it harder for certain United States citizens to vote, such as Georgia’s recent voting bill.

“We had a good election — more people voted, it was fair, it was credible, it was certified by lots of Republican states and the Republicans didn’t like the result. Being the result-oriented folks that they are, they’re trying to change the rules to make it harder for people to vote and have their votes counted,” Clinton continued. “And I do think this is a direct constitutional challenge to the rights of citizenship, to the 13th, 14th and 15th Amendment, to a long line of cases.”

Clinton later addressed the Second Amendment, or the U.S. right to keep and bear Arms, arguing that the interpretation of the bill could be a “constitutional issue as well.”

The comment implies that the former senator would back killing the filibuster for bills regarding guns and gun control, especially as she later exclaimed that America has a “gun worshiping problem.”

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]