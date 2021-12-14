Jimmy Fallon doesn’t have any plans to stop hosting The Tonight Show anytime soon.

Fallon, who took over The Tonight Show in 2014, is gunning for Johnny Carson’s 30-year record as host of the NBC late night franchise. “Do you have any kind of ambition to match or beat Carson of doing it 30 years, The Tonight Show?” Actor Sean Hayes asked Fallon on the latest edition of Smartless podcast.

“What am I at now?” Fallon asked. “Do it. Just do it,” Actors Will Arnett and Jason Bateman said in response.

“I think I’m doing it six years or seven years now. So that’s 23 more years? That would be 60-years old for me,” Fallon said. “I could probably do it.”

Johnny Carson is the longest-serving host to date. Carson hosted The Tonight Show between October 1962 and May 1992. Fallon would have to host The Tonight Show until 2044 to beat Carson’s record. More recently, Jay Leno hosted the show for 21 years, interrupted in 2009 for eight months by Conan O’Brien’s ill-fated stint.

Listen above via Smartless

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com