Joe Rogan Blasts Pete Buttigieg’s Comments on Construction Workers: ‘Shows a Profound Lack of Understanding’

Joe Rogan blasted the United States Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg over recent comments he made regarding construction workers.

On the Wednesday edition of The Joe Rogan Experience, Rogan sat down with comedian Bridget Phetasy to discuss the state of politics, media, and culture.

During their conversation, the topic of the Ohio train derailment came up. Both Rogan and Phetasy were unhappy with the media’s coverage of the event.

Phetasy highlighted that Buttigieg had just recently addressed the issue despite it occurring on February 3rd.

Rogan brought up Buttigieg’s recent comments from Monday at the National Association of Counties Conference where, instead of discussing the ongoing environmental issues from the train derailment, he highlighted the lack of diversity in construction workers.

“We have heard way too many stories from generations past of infrastructure where you got a neighborhood, often a neighborhood of color, that finally sees the project come to them, but everyone in the hard hats on that project, doing the good paying jobs, don’t look like they came from anywhere near the neighborhood,” Buttigieg said.

On Wednesday, Rogan said, “Do you know that he gave a speech the other day about how there’s too many white people working in construction sites.”

“Where these construction sites are set up in these communities where the people in the community could benefit from it. Which shows a profound lack of understanding of skilled labor,” Rogan said. “…That’s skilled labor. Like you have to hire people that are really good at that. And if they don’t exist in that community, you have to hire them from outside that community.”

Rogan stressed the importance of unions and said unskilled workers could lead to more disasters.

“If you see what happens when you have unskilled labor and unskilled people working on buildings, you have fucking disasters,” Rogan said.

Rogan was puzzled as to why Buttigieg would fail to mention the train but discuss construction sites instead. Rogan branded the train derailment as a “colossal failure on the part of the transportation department.”

Watch above via The Joe Rogan Experience.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com