Joe Rogan Declares Biden Mentally ‘Gone,’ Claims Country is Relying on His ‘F*cking Sideshow of Diversity’ Cabinet

Joe Rogan went after President Joe Biden and his diverse cabinet during a recent podcast.

On last Thursday’s edition of The Joe Rogan Experience he sat down with actor turned political commentator Russell Brand. Their conversation was largely centered on politics and Covid and at one point they discussed the idea of Biden running for re-election in 2024.

Rogan referenced a previous interview he had with Eric Weinstein where they discussed either voting for former President Donald Trump or Biden.

“I was actually talking about it with Eric Weinstein and he was like, ‘I mean, I can’t vote for Biden.’ And he goes, ‘I can’t vote for Trump.’ And I go, ‘I would vote for Trump before I’d vote for Biden.’ Just cause I think with Biden, like he’s gone!” Rogan said.

“Like, you know, he’s gone. You’re gonna be relying on his cabinet. And I knew his cabinet would be this fucking sideshow of diversity — which is exactly what it is,” Rogan said.

Rogan pointed to Sam Brinton, a non-binary person who formerly worked as the deputy assistant secretary at the Office of Nuclear Energy. Brinton left Department of Energy after they were charged with luggage theft at an airport.

“That one person who stole all the women’s clothes. That Sam Brenton — that’s a diversity hire. You just said, ‘Oh, look at this. A man who dresses like a woman and has a beard and a mustache, but also wears lipstick. This is perfect for us. I don’t give a fuck what this guy’s good at or bad at. I don’t give a fuck what their credentials are. This makes us look like we’re inclusive. This makes us look like we’re on the right side, so let’s hire this person,'” Rogan said.

“You can’t have those kind of people running a Ben & Jerry’s — You certainly can’t have those kind of people running the fucking most powerful government the world’s ever known. It’s nuts. It’s nonsense,” Rogan added.

As the conversation continued, Brand said, “I feel sometimes that Joe Biden is the perfect president for the time. Cause he’s like the perfect metaphor of what it is. This system is over. And for all of the talk of diversity, what have you got? You’ve got a career politician, white male that’s falling apart before your very eyes. It’s telling you that it’s bullshit.”

“They’ll put people in positions in order to carry that narrative. But for no other reason, because I don’t truly believe that they deeply care about those ideas…” Brand said. “They’ve managed to make ordinary American people hate one another. Like on the basis of a 50/50 split. You can’t criminalize half of a country and say that they’re far right fascists anymore than you can say that in my view, extreme leftists.”

“These kind of issues oughtn’t be what’s determining how a country is run and when they are the issues that determine how a country’s run — the powerful runner amuck, the elites are able to pursue their agenda just fine,” Brand concluded.

Listen above via The Joe Rogan Experience.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com