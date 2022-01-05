Joe Rogan is the latest to weigh in on Patton Oswalt‘s apology for his friendship with Dave Chappelle.

Oswalt recently both apologized for and defended his decision to post a photo of himself and his friend Dave Chappelle amidst controversy over Chappelle’s views on transgender rights.

“Listen I love Patton,” Rogan said on the latest episode of The Joe Rogan Experience podcast. “I love him to death, he’s a really really sweet guy which is why he did this in the first place,” he added.

Rogan continued that Oswalt posted the apology to appease the woke. “I think he said that to placate the mob,” Rogan continued. “Dave does not have any problem whatsoever with transgender rights and representation. It’s not right. He’s just saying that because they were attacking him saying that Dave is transphobic.”

Rogan also explained that Chappelle is a kind-hearted human who doesn’t have transphobic views. “I know him very well he’s a fucking fantastic person,” Rogan said. “That’s not him. He’s just making jokes about stuff.”

Watch above via The Joe Rogan Experience

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com