Joe Rogan Flabbergasted By Guest Recalling How He Slept Through Air Raid Sirens in Ukraine

Joe Rogan was left visibly shocked as guest and former Facebook product manager Antonio García Martínez admitted he slept through the air raid sirens in Ukraine.

“There’d be air raid sirens every night, people would tend to ignore them. I got all freaked out the first time. It was like three in the morning and the hotel actually has a basement and they actually have little bean bag chairs and stuff in there for guests who like to hang out in the basement as the air raid sirens go off,” Martínez said.

“I did it the first time and then, I’m like, the second time ‘eh, come on what are the chances?’ and went back to sleep.”

Rogan was stunned as Martínez concluded, “it sounds crazy, but you just get used to that.”

Martínez appeared on Wednesday’s episode of The Joe Rogan Experience and had just returned from visiting Poland and Ukraine. His goal was to see the war up close alongside a close colleague. “You have to go there to see the real thing, it’s history, Martínez said.

“It’s so hard to wrap your head around when you’re over here. Imagine going over there and then coming back here- must seem even more surreal,” Rogan said.

Later in the conversation, Martínez agreed, “coming back it’s like ‘wow’ everything- I came back to San Francisco and I went to a little hipster coffee shop and you know the little hipster conversations that are happening next to me. Like literally, 24 or 48 hours before it was like air raid sirens. It’s like ‘whoa this is weird.'”

