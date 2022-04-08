Joe Rogan Says Democrats on Twitter Spray ‘Mental Illness’ Like ‘Diarrhea All Over the Screen’

Joe Rogan says the only good reason to go on Twitter is to watch Democrats have meltdowns.

On Thursday’s episode of The Joe Rogan Experience, he said, “There’s some people, even comics, that I follow on Twitter where I just go to check their feed just to watch mental illness just spray it’s diarrhea all over the screen.”

Rogan was joined by stand-up comedians Shane Gillis, Mark Normand, and Ari Shaffir, all of whom agreed with him.

“It’s wild to watch people,” Rogan continued. “One guy that I’m friends with, he’s a nice guy but he’s the most Democrat supporting — it’s like someone who’s a Pirates fan. Pittsburg Pirates. And he’s like ‘ah, let’s fucking go Pirates!’ it’s like the whole thing is ‘go Democrats!'”

“They’ll be like ‘look at Biden kicking ass this week!'” Gillis joked.

“He writes ‘Best. Period. Administration. Period. Ever,'” Rogan laughed.

Listen above via The Joe Rogan Experience.

