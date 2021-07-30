Joe Rogan Says Gay and Transgender People are ‘Most Vicious’ Champions of Cancel Culture Because ‘They’ve Been Bullied’ and Want Revenge

Joe Rogan seems to have cracked the cancel culture code — claiming that members of the LGBTQ+ community are the “most vicious” champions of ostracizing others because “they’ve been bullied” and are seeking revenge.

Rogan made the comments to comedian Shane Gillis, who was fired from Saturday Night Live in 2019 for past remarks many deemed offensive and homophobic.

“You know what the thing that’s going on with the left — a lot of it is, they’re being bullies and a lot of the people that are progressive, that are really like open-minded, unfortunately, there is a lot of people on the left that were bullied by assholes when they were young,” Rogan said on the July 21 episode of his podcast.

Gillis agreed with the assessment, claiming that he was a bully himself, but “not a mean one.”

“It’s also people that — they don’t have a lot of love in their life,” Rogan continued. “If they do have love, it’s like, very conditional and it’s very precarious.”

Rogan went on to say that those on the left are relentlessly trying to get people fired — adding that “most of those people have experienced deep pain in their life.”

“The most vicious shit is coming from like transgender people or gay people,” Rogan continued — prompting Gillis to add, “Yeah, they’re all fired up. What are they all fired up about?”

“They’ve been bullied,” Rogan said to the comedian, who himself has been called out for insensitive remarks towards the LGBTQ+ community. “They’re angry. They’ve been picked on. So, when something happens — they come for you.”

At no point did either comedian try to reason why those being canceled, or held accountable for their actions, have made jokes at the expense of others in the first place.

Watch above, via The Joe Rogan Experience.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com