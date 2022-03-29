Joe Rogan Says He’ll Quit His Podcast if He Has to Walk on Eggshells

Joe Rogan announced he would leave his record-breaking podcast if the rules and regulations of the space became too much.

On Tuesday’s episode of The Joe Rogan Experience, MMA fighter Josh Barnett discussed the nerves that hit him before appearing on the show.

“I’m like oh fuck, I’m actually nervous right now because, you know, we’re buddies and we’ve been doing this for a while now. But- now this shit is so fucking huge that it’s like- ‘oh no, is everyone going to pour over every little thing that I say?'”

“They will,” Rogan replied. “There’s more people pouring over it but it’s the same thing. I do it the same way.”

Rogan proclaimed, “If I become something different because it grew bigger I will quit. If it gets to a point that I can’t do it anymore- where I have to do it in some sort of weird way where I walk on eggshells and mind my p’s and q’s- fuck that!”

“You need to be you,” Barnett said.

“This requires sincerity, without it, this show doesn’t have any success,” Rogan said.

“99 percent of everyone’s complaint on you, any criticism, is essentially — they’re levying an insincerity — they’re putting insincerity on you. That’s really what it is,” Barnett said. “It isn’t because of the actual content of your stuff, because they’ve decided they’ve already packaged and framed up who you are.”

“Yes, you will argue with people about stuff you don’t buy into but you will also allow yourself to be convinced,” Barnett said.

“But the thing is when you do something like that, because it’s a good thing, because its intrigues you and you like it, it resonates with people because they’re so starving for that.”

Listen above via The Joe Rogan Experience.

