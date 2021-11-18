Joe Rogan joined Timcast IRL, a web show that has over 1 million followers on YouTube, and ripped into media coverage of the Kyle Rittenhouse trial calling it “a left-wing cult.”

Rogan joined host Tim Pool and other guests like conspiracy theorist Alex Jones, Blair White, and Drew Hernandez.

Hernandez, who testified during Rittenhouse’s trial said, “this propaganda is so dangerous not because they’re just telling lies, but they’re attempting to control the narrative which is an attempt to control your mind.”

Hernandez, who was a witness for the defense claimed he was in Kenosha to document the civil unrest, added, “Why don’t people take issue with this that people are trying to control your mind?”

Right-wing YouTube pundit, White, responded, “It’s so sad because I don’t know any progressives—I know a lot of progressives and not one of them knows that one of the victims of Kyle was a pedophile.”

“They all think it was an innocent, black, BLM protestor…”

“He raped the kid,” interjected another of the guests. “Five kids,” White declared.

Jumping into the conversation Rogan said, “Bro, this is cult shit. We’re in a cult.”

Some of the other guests started laughing as Rogan said this, adding, “Speak to us leader.” And, “How does the Koolaid taste?”

Rogan, the popular host of the Joe Rogan Experience podcast continued:

“This information is not based on reality, this is a left-wing cult. They’re pumping stuff out and then they’re confirming this belief. They’re all getting together, they’re ignoring contrary evidence. They’re ignoring any narrative that challenges their belief about what happened, and they’re not looking at it realistically. They’re only looking at it like you are in a fucking cult.”

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com