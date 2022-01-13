Jon Stewart Bashes The Playing Of National Anthem Before Sporting Events: ‘Such A Weird Ritual’

On his podcast, Jon Stewart bashed what he called the “weird” ritual of standing for the National Anthem before sporting events.

Stewart brought up the decades-old tradition of playing the National Anthem after an interview with Dallas Mavericks Owner Marc Cuban. Cuban put an end to the tradition during Maverick games in the 2020-2021 season.

“It’s such a weird ritual,” Stewart said on The Problem With Jon Stewart podcast. “I’ve always thought about when Kaepernick took the knee and the whole thing was like, ‘You gotta stand for the anthem!’ Now I imagine like in living rooms, guys are getting nachos ready, and the fucking wings, and the anthem comes on and they all just have to–” (Stewart did a standing motion).

“But like why is that?” Stewart questioned. “When the anthem comes on, you only have to stand if you’re there. But the transitive principle through the television. If it’s through the television you can do whatever the fuck you want. You can take a shit during the national anthem as a patriot. But if you’re at the stadium there is a whole regimen you have to go through.”

Listen above via The Problem With Jon Stewart podcast.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com