Jordan Peterson Breaks Down in Tears During a Discussion About Antifa: ‘They’re Worse Than Animals’

Jordan Peterson got emotional when discussing the psychology behind groups like Antifa, describing them as “worse than animals.”

Speaking with right-wing journalist Andy Ngo, Jordan was asked about the inner workings of mob mentality. Ngo said “I wanted to ask you — based on your knowledge, your background, your clinical experience — what is the psychology of this mob violence? When I see it, I don’t even recognize some of these – it seems animalistic is what I mean.”

“They’re worse than animals,” Jordan responded. “They’re worse than animals because animals, they just kill to eat, you know. Human beings, they have a twist in them that makes they far worse than animals once they really get going.” Peterson said.

“You really want to know what I think – I think it’s revenge against God for the crime of being. That’s really what I think. It’s Cain! Cain and Abel. Like ‘oh, Abel’s your guy, what if I take him out into a field and beat him to death. How do you feel about that?'” Peterson continued.

“All my sacrifices went unrewarded. Yeah,” Peterson said, with his voice cracking. “Yeah, that’s what it is at the bottom of the hell of things.”

Listen above via The Jordan B. Peterson Show.

