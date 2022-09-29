Jordan Peterson Reduced to Tears Over Olivia Wilde Basing Her Movie’s ‘Hero to the Incel Community’ Villain on Him

Commentator Jordan Peterson was reduced to tears when asked about being Olivia Wilde’s inspiration for the villain in her new film.

In an interview with Piers Morgan yesterday on his Fox Nation show Piers Morgan Uncensored, Peterson was asked about Wilde’s recent comments regarding him.

Earlier this month, Wilde said in an interview that the villain in her latest film Don’t Worry Darling, a movie centered around an experimental community gone awry, was heavily inspired by Peterson.

“We based that character on this insane man, Jordan Peterson, who is this pseudo-intellectual hero to the incel community. You know the incels?” Wilde said. “They’re basically disenfranchised, mostly white men, who believe they are entitled to sex from women.”

Wilde elaborated that Peterson “is someone that legitimizes certain aspects of their movement because he’s a former professor, he’s an author, he wears a suit, so they feel like this is a real philosophy that should be taken seriously.”

Piers Morgan asked about these comments, and the question drew an immediate emotional response from Peterson.

“Is that you? Are you the intellectual hero to these people?” Morgan asked.

“Sure. Why not?” Peterson replied as his voice cracked. “You know people have been after me for a long time because I’ve been speaking to disaffected young men. You know, what a terrible thing to do that is?”

“I thought the marginalized were supposed to have a voice,” Peterson cried. “It’s very difficult to understand how demoralized people are, and certainly many young men are in that category.”

“You get these casual insults, these incels — what do they mean? Is it like, well, these men, they don’t know how to make themselves attractive to women who are very picky and good for them. Women, like, be picky. That’s your gift, man. Demand high standards from your men. Fair enough. But all these men who are alienated, it’s like they’re lonesome and they don’t know what to do, and everyone piles abuse on them,” he added.

Peterson said the comments were a low level critique compared to other insults he’s heard about himself. He said he had actually seen a preview of the film and said he was interested in watching it and still might.

He said after meeting with his family, they were “able to respond to it with some degree of humor, which then people completely misunderstood.”

Peterson remarked that the actor Chris Pine was a “very good looking man” but joked that he hoped Pine would be able to capture his fashion style correctly.

“I mean, you’ve been so controlled today, and yet in that brief moment, you got very emotional. Why?” Morgan pressed.

Peterson once again was brought to tears. “It’s really something to see — constantly how many people are dying for lack of an encouraging word,” he said.

“And how easy it is to provide that. If you’re careful, you know, give credit where credit is due and to say you’re a net force for good if you wanna be,” Peterson added.

“Do you believe you’re a net force for good?” Morgan asked.

“Net? Yes. In all the details? Probably not. You know, no one’s perfect. So, people make their mistakes as they stumble uphill,” he concluded.

Listen above via Piers Morgan Uncensored.

