Rep. Dan Crenshaw (R-TX) has zero patience for his fellow Americans who are against “endless wars.”

“We’re the United States of America so we always have to be prepared for everything,” Crenshaw said while talking about foreign affairs on the latest edition of Hold These Truths with Dan Crenshaw podcast.

“China just has to prepare for subjugating their own people, that’s one of their big focuses, and then they have to focus on screwing with us,” Crenshaw continued. “Russia is primarily focused on its periphery. They want the Ukraine, that’s usually what they care about.”

Crenshaw continued by arguing that America has a different obligation in dealing with the world’s issues than China and Ukraine do. “We have to care about everything, and it should be that way,” he said. “I think too many on our side get hung up on this issue. They pretend we can be an Ostrich and hide and that just makes you an easy target. It’s unbelievably naive reasoning and dangerous reasoning and stupid.”

Crenshaw then took matters a step further. “Everyone who has ever screamed, ‘No more endless wars’ as their foreign policy is a friggin’ idiot.”

Former President Donald Trump is a strong advocate for ending “endless wars” and broke with GOP norms by calling former President George W. Bush’s foreign policy “stupid.”

The term “endless wars” has regularly been used by both the left and right — Senator Bernie Sanders (I-VT) praised Trump on this issue — to refer to U.S. military campaigns in Iraq and Afghanistan, the latter of which has officially ended.

Listen above via Hold These Truths with Dan Crenshaw

