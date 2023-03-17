Marianne Williamson Delivers Lengthy Diatribe About Nothing When Questioned Over Report on Abusing Employees

Marianne Williamson, former 2020 presidential candidate and everybody’s favorite spiritual leader gave a long winded non-answer when questioned about allegations of abuse from former staff.

Politico reported Thursday that some in Williamson’s inner circle that her “public persona is at odds with her private behavior.”

Allegations of verbal and emotional abuse have been made, according to anonymous staffers whose names were not revealed due to the potential of breaking their non-disclosure agreements.

Those interviewed say the best-selling author and spiritual adviser subjected her employees to unpredictable, explosive episodes of anger. They said Williamson could be cruel and demeaning to her staff and that her behavior went far beyond the typical stress of a grueling presidential cycle.

Williamson was interviewed by Nathan Robinson the editor of Current Affairs for the podcast by the same name. The episode was released Friday and Robinson questioned Williamson over the Politico reporting.

“In my 40-year career, I’ve been very up close and personal with people at some of the worst times in their lives,” Williamson explained.

“It gets be a kind of joke in my world: ‘Nobody calls Marianne because things are going well.’ I would often be the call when you know the worst things possible have happened. You got the test results back and it’s cancer. Your child is addicted to heroin. You find out some of the worst news possible,” she said.

Williamson said it was important to be honest.

“So I have experience in what it takes to both endure a crisis and transform a crisis. And I’ve come to see that the psychological dynamics that prevail within one life prevail within the life of a country because all that a country is is a collection of people. So what do you have to do to endure and transform a crisis? You have to be honest. You have to be willing to look in the mirror,” Williamson said.

“You have to ask yourself: Where am I who I say I am? Where am I, and where am I not, standing on the principles which I purport to believe? Where do I have to clean up the past? Where do I need to atone and make amends?” she said.

Williamson added that America should do the same thing.

“Some people say America needs to be 12-Step. America needs to go through the same process that any individual needs to go through when you realize ‘What I’m doing is not working, and it’s going to take serious change to turn this thing around,'” she said.

Robinson pressed Williamson on the NDAs covering some of her former staff.

I pressed Williamson on the new report that 12 former staff members allege she engaged in abusive behavior and used NDAs to silence people. Was glad to get her on record confirming that any who go public and break NDAs to report mistreatment do NOT need to fear legal action. pic.twitter.com/sC224VhOe8 — Nathan J Robinson (@NathanJRobinson) March 17, 2023

“Would you enforce an NDA against someone who was coming forward with accusations of

mistreatment?” Robinson asked.

“Listen, I’m not Donald Trump,” Williamson said. “Listen, I know what’s going on here. I know that the political establishment is throwing its cannon balls against me, because they want to deflect. They don’t want to talk about the things I’m talking about.”

She listed off her policies which she spends time advocating for including a living wage and universal healthcare.

“I understand what some of these people are trying to do. Other than that, though, Nathan, I can’t control how you or how anyone else reads that and the assumptions that you make. I can only say what I know to be true. And I think I’ve already done that here,” Williamson said.

As the conversation continued, Robinson said, “They were anonymous. They said they feared to go public. So if someone did come public with accusations of mistreatment, I take it they do not have to fear that they’re going to suffer legal consequences.”

“I’m not Donald Trump. No, no, no, of course not,” Williamson replied.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com