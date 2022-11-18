Megyn Kelly Admits She was Bored And Fell Asleep During Trump’s ‘Low Energy’ Campaign Announcement

Megyn Kelly candidly revealed that although she was interested in watching former President Donald Trump announce his 2024 bid, the speech was so low energy, she fell asleep.

According to Blaze Media, on the Wednesday edition of her podcast, The Megyn Kelly Show, she was joined by Michael Brendan Dougherty of National Review and Jason Miller, the CEO of GETTR, to discuss the news.

“I’ll just give you my sort of back of the envelope reaction to Trump last night. I was looking forward to watching it. I — you know, Trump never disappoints, but he kind of did disappoint a little last night,” she said.

“Not to be too hard on him, but I know he was trying to do presidential and he was trying to not screw anything up for Herschel Walker, but he did seem a little low energy,” Kelly added.

At one point during the speech, Kelly even fell asleep, she said.

“I was slightly bored, I’m not gonna lie. I did fall asleep before the end of the hour. Now I’m getting old and my kids wake me up early. But I did doze off and that’s just unprecedented for a Trump rally,” she said.

Kelly asked Miller if there was a reason the former president was a little toned down during the big announcement.

Miller argued that Trump wanted to go out and clearly state his platform and the reasons behind his decision to run in 2024.

