Podcaster Tim Pool Say His Studio Has Been ‘Swatted’ Eight Times Since Marjorie Taylor Greene Was Guest

Host of Timcast, Tim Pool revealed that his studio and private residence have been swatted over eight times this year alone.

Speaking with Candace Owens of The Daily Wire on Thursday, Pool said “We’ve been swatted eight times this year. It started on January 6 after we hosted Marjorie Taylor Greene. The first thing that happens is we’re recording our show — we do it live, we film live and then all of a sudden the door to the studio pops open, which is to my right side and I see a bunch of cops.”

The January 6 swatting was streamed live as the show was filming.

Pool continued, “the cop walks through the room, does a sweep, then ends up leaving. And then we’re all confused as to what just happened. And we got confirmation from our crew downstairs that we were swatted.”

Swatting refers to prank phone calls made to police in an attempt for the SWAT team to be dispatched to a certain location.

“January 6 was the first time it happened and then about a week later we got swatted again. Which was the same thing — this time they made a bunch of wild claims, the police show up again. Now they’re kind of aware of what’s going on. We’re now at eight,” Pool explained.

“They started targeting my private residence,” he revealed.

Owens chimed in to ask, “how come they haven’t been able to find out who it is?”

“I think they might know,” Pool confirmed. “But building a case might take time and they want to make sure they’re doing it right. My understanding is that I’m pretty sure the feds are involved cause we also had the bomb squad show up.”

“I suppose if this was any other news outlet, any other personality, especially if it was establishment press, it would be front page,” Pool concluded. “I’m not going to let people just do this and act like we shouldn’t care about it.”

Listen above via Candace.

