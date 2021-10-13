‘Have You Been Vaccinated Yet?’ Terry McAuliffe Ridicules Mask-Less Activist Outside Offices

Terry McAuliffe on Monday yelled and ridiculed a mask-less activist outdoors who asked the Virginia Democratic gubernatorial nominee about his stance that parents should not dictate to schools what their kids should be taught.

A video of the encounter was posted to Twitter on Tuesday by Virginia Rising Action, which is a conservative group that seeks to hold the Left accountable.

🚨🚨WATCH: Terry McAuliffe loses his temper on a Virginia Rising tracker saying “you’re dangerous here” after getting asked about his stance on parents being involved in their child’s education.https://t.co/Tzj2XDbiS4 pic.twitter.com/Hm674TGAkT — Virginia Rising Action (@VARisingAction) October 13, 2021

“Who do you think should be in control of education if not Virginia parents?” the activist McAuliffe as he headed from a building, following an education roundtable, and to his car. The roundtable was in Alexandria, Va. A tweet by McAuliffe showing a photo of him at the event shows the roundtable panelists all vaccinated except for him.

.@DSMcAuliffe and I enjoyed a great roundtable discussion with parents, educators, early childhood education leaders, and my good friend @AnneHolton in Alexandria this AM. Together, we’ll build a world-class education system & keep kids safely in school. Let’s go! pic.twitter.com/iiWmmteA8a — Terry McAuliffe (@TerryMcAuliffe) October 12, 2021

“Have you been vaccinated yet,” asked McAuliffe in a chastising tone of voice. “That’s the question I want to know. You should have a mask on. … You’re dangerous here.”

As of Aug. 13, however, the CDC guidance on wearing of masks no longer includes a recommendation to wear masks outdoors, rather recommends masks being worn indoors in most situations like the roundtable McAuliffe attended.

Approaching his car, McAuliffe said, “I’ll build education. That’s why Fox News has me leading. [My GOP opponent] Glenn Youngkin will destroy Virginia’s education system.”

