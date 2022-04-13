Spotify Launches Live Podcasting Programs as Top Exec Courtney Holt Steps Down

On Tuesday, Spotify launched its latest venture, Spotify Live. The app was re-branded from Spotify Greenroom in an attempt to move into the live audio market.

Say hi to Live 👋 You can now livestream real-time conversations between artists, creators, and athletes right from @Spotify pic.twitter.com/oHE7sTFbjl — Spotify Live (@SpotifyLive) April 12, 2022

The app itself will be separate from the main Spotify app but the features of live audio will be found on both.

In partnership with the launch, the company announced three live shows that will take place weekly on the platform.

Among the new offerings is After Hours with Call Her Daddy host Alex Cooper, which will launch the evening of April 13.

King of the Court with comedian Hasan Minhaj will launch in May just in time to cover the NBA playoffs, and Tana’s Toxic Tips with YouTuber Tana Mongeau will launch on April 13.

The news of Spotify Live comes days before Spotify podcast exec Courtney Holt announced his resignation from the company. Holt served as Head of Talk Partnerships for four years and was one of the executives that brokered the $200 million dollar deal that brought The Joe Rogan Experience exclusively to the platform. Holt also participated in the acquisition of Call Her Daddy from Barstool Sports for over $60 million.

