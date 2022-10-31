Steve Bannon Claims John Fetterman is a Dangerous ‘Cyborg’ and Closed-Captioning Device ‘Helps His Brain Think’

Commentator Steve Bannon took a swipe at Pennsylvania Senate candidate John Fetterman and his use of a closed captioning device in a recent debate.

The former White House chief strategist was a guest on Diamond and Silk Chit Chat Live on Lindell TV when he discussed his opinions as to why Fetterman, who suffered a stroke five months ago, is dangerous. The clip began circulating Twitter via Right Wing Watch.

“What you see in Fetterman and why Fetterman is so dangerous and Fetterman as a concept, is dangerous, is here, he had a stroke,” Bannon began. “Now, could he taking care of himself better or — let’s just leave that aside. He can’t help the fact that he had a stroke.”

“But what we know, and the doctor said last night, on CNN, he had a major stroke. In fact, Fetterman admitted that he won’t release his medical records,” Bannon created.

He suggested that the closed captioning machine that Fetterman has been using is something far more sinister.

“But what you saw the other night, as we’ve been tracking very closely, in fact our transhumanist editor, Joe Allen is actually in Pennsylvania — is that he has a machine in front of him. It’s not a closed caption like you would watch TV and want it to be quiet while you were working on something else and have the closed caption,” he said.

“No. This is a machine that actually helps his brain think through. Without the machine, he can’t understand human conversations. He can’t engage with people. So we actually had — and we call it a cyborg, you actually had man-machine merger on that stage of the night,” he added.

