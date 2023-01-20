RNC Chair Ronna McDaniel Claims Only She Can Convince Trump Not To Run Third Party in 2024: Report

Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel is arguing she should remain in her position because she can best convince Donald Trump not to run third party in 2024, according to a new report.

The Washington Post’s Michael Scherer reported this week that McDaniel is trying to fend off challengers to her leadership by claiming Trump could form his own third party. Harmeet Dhillon and MyPillow’s Mike Lindell have both been floated as potential replacements to head the RNC.

McDaniel is under fire from the 160-plus RNC members after disappointing midterm election results, and her relationship to Trump has become an issue with some Republicans who argue it’s time to leave the former president behind.

From the Post:

“The reality is that every time Donald Trump says ‘JUMP,’ Ronna asks ‘HOW HIGH,'” reads an email sent by Tennessee Committeeman Oscar Brock to about two dozen voting members Thursday. Brock criticized McDaniel in the email for having hired current and former Trump advisers to work for the party, and for allowing the RNC to play a role in Trump’s efforts to undermine the 2020 election of President Biden. Brock wrote that he now wants the party to “move on” from Trump. “In order to do that we must also move on from Ronna McDaniel,” he wrote.

In a statement released this week, McDaniel said Republicans need to rally behind a 2024 nominee.

“Republicans are a big tent party and we need to be unified if we are going to win in 2024. It is in that spirit that I have run this campaign, and it is why I am humbled to have earned the trust and support of so many RNC members,” she said.

