Ted Cruz Rails Against Democrats For Canceling Christmas Traditions: ‘Sad Reality is That Leftists Have Always Been Racist’

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) is getting into the holiday spirit by calling Democrats racist and accusing them of trying to cancel Christmas.

“It really is amazing that Bing Crosby is now controversial,” Cruz said about the singer’s song “White Christmas” on the latest edition of his podcast, Verdict with Ted Cruz. “Of course the terror of it is it’s a White Christmas cause friggin’ snow is white! It’s not a racial thing! It’s when you freeze water and it condenses in the air and it turns into snowflakes,” Cruz ranted. “It’s not blue, it’s not pink, it’s not purple. It just happens to be white. Who knew that snow had racial undertones?”

Cruz then mockingly took issue with a fictional Christmas character’s skin color. “By the way, I just want to say right now, it’s not fair that the Grinch is green,” Cruz said. “What about green people? What do they have against green people?”

Cruz went on to say that those tying to cancel Christmas for racial undertones, are in fact the racist ones.

“The sad reality is that leftists have always been racist,” Cruz said. “They’ve always embraced racial discrimination. Black Lives Matter is a racist organization.”

Cruz wrapped up his Christmas themed podcast by calling out Jeff Bezos and Bill Gates for donating to Black Lives Matter.

“Black Lives Matter is founded by explicit and avowed communists and supported by woke corporations,” Cruz said. “Bill Gates ain’t a Black guy, Jeff Bezos ain’t a Black guy, they’re literally funding an organization calling on you to boycott their own business. So Jeff Bezos is cutting a check to an organization saying, ‘Don’t you order your Christmas presents on Amazon.’ The woke consciousness is really asinine.”

Listen above via Verdict with Ted Cruz

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com