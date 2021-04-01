The Interview: Law&Crime’s Brian Buckmire Reveals How Reporters Are Covering the Derek Chauvin Trial

Listen to the latest episode of The Interview podcast here.

My guest on this week’s episode of The Interview is Brian Buckmire, a Law&Crime host, ABC contributor, and defense attorney.

Brian is on the ground in Minneapolis covering the trial of Derek Chauvin, the police officer accused of murder in the death of George Floyd.

I called Brian up on Wednesday night to get an update on the first few days of the trial, which have seen opening arguments from the prosecution and defense, as well as testimony from witnesses.

We spoke about the arguments on either side, where Brian thinks the trial is headed, and what it’s like reporting on a murder trial during the coronavirus pandemic.

Download the full episode now, and subscribe to The Interview on Apple Podcasts or Spotify.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]