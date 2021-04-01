Alex Berenson is full of shit.

This analysis is not just my personal opinion, from having watched countless appearances on Fox News by the failed New York Times contributor in which he often spewed dangerous misinformation about any variety of issues surrounding a global pandemic that has cost over 550,000 American lives. It is supported by a wonderful bit of journalism published Thursday morning in The Atlantic, in which staff writer Derek Thompson proves beyond any reasonable doubt that Berenson is a metaphorical shit silo bursting past its safe capacity.

Over the past year, Berenson has carved out an ignominious niche in the opinion-based infotainment ecosystem. He has been a vocal and consistent outlier in that he has been a constant critic of many public health, medical, and scientific experts in a remarkably irresponsible, and yes, dangerous way. You name the accepted findings regarding mitigation practices, treatments, and/or prophylactic approaches to Covid-19, and you can pretty much find Berenson not just taking the counter approach, but calling out the experts for being wrong.

Thompson sort of fulfills the dream circumstance of extracting absurd claims made by Berenson, whether on television or on Twitter, then taking them to teams of scientific experts who, to a person, nearly all call Berenson out for being confused, or in some cases “just stupid.”

It is not only an incredibly satisfying read for anyone who watched Berenson’s confident contra position on life or death issues, but also a perfect illustration of how real journalism is of such immeasurably greater value than the opinion-based and factually bereft analysis that pollutes so much of cable news programming. And our minds.

It’s almost like the famous scene in Annie Hall in which Woody Allen overhears some blowhard in a movie line misrepresenting the writings of Marshall McLuhan. Allen breaks the fourth wall, turns to the audience, and begins criticizing him, to which the unnamed blowhard asks “why can’t I share my opinion?!”

Allen says you can give your opinion “but do you have to give it so loud?” and “aren’t you ashamed to pontificate like that?”

The scene was an early example of the Dunning-Kruger effect theory, which suggests a cognitive bias in which people with low ability or intellection often overestimate their ability or intellect. The blowhard in the Annie Hall scene is, metaphorically, Alex Berenson, of course, which ends with Woody Allen bringing out McLuhan himself to debunk the blowhard’s claims.

Thompson replicates this scene repeatedly in his Atlantic piece, as he asks scientist after scientist to call out Berenson’s irresponsible claims. As I said earlier, it is a remarkably satisfying read for anyone interested in reason, logic, and fact-based science.

The Atlantic takedown and debunking of so many of Berenson is so thorough that said pontificator should be banished in shame from all public venues, but particularly from his biggest stage: Fox News Prime Time, where he consistently takes the stage to willfully spew misinformation for a significant audience of viewers who don’t seem to care whether or not they are misinformed. Over the last six months, his name was mentioned via appearance or reference on Fox News 59 times according to the television transcript database TVEyes.

But will we stop seeing Berenson as a guest on Tucker Carlson Tonight or The Ingraham Angle? Almost certainly not. Fox News has not responded to our request for comment.

In fact, what’s likely to happen is that we will see more of this quack on Fox News because he has either angered the libs or is getting canceled by them. It doesn’t matter if he promoted hydroxychloroquine as a Covid treatment, claimed that masks are dangerous, or warned viewers that the vaccine may in fact make you sick (all of which are claims made and debunked.)

What matters is that he appears to be owning the libs. And that is the priority in today’s opinion media landscape. Alas.

