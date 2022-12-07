‘These F*cking People’: Barstool Star and Fox News Regular Caught on Hot Mic Destroying Network, Its Audience, and Tucker

Barstool Sports star Francis Ellis has appeared multiple times on Fox News, particularly on the 7 p.m. show hosted by Jesse Watters. But his true feelings about the top-rated cable news network were revealed on an apparent hot mic, where Ellis blasted the network’s top hosts as hateful.

During an episode of Barstool Rundown published Tuesday, an editing error captured Ellis dishing on the network he said is “just trafficking in hate.”

Mediaite obtained the unedited audio, which was published online and then quickly removed by Barstool.

After signing off at the end of the show, co-host Adam Ferrone, better known as Rone, asked Ellis about his latest appearance on Jesse Watters Primetime Monday night.

“It was ok,” Ellis said. “Well he wanted me to talk about how Democrats in Massachusetts want to lower the voting age to 16.”

Ellis went on to explain the segment.

“I did a To Catch a Predator joke,” he said, “I had a QAnon reference in there.” He admitted the hit was “a little like stammery and I just couldn’t get my feet under me. And I was like, I’m trying too hard.”

The co-hosts pointed out that Watters got his start at Fox by conducting man on the street interviews for Bill O’Reilly.

“What if they offer you like a similar ascent?” asked Ferrone.

“They have asked me to do man on the street for them, and I had to say no,” Ellis replied.

“They wanted me to take like this subway bingo card down into the subway and be like — ask random strangers, ‘Have you seen a rat, fill out your bingo card thing?’ And it was like so stupid,” he said.

“But what if they offered you not just a segment, but what if they’re like ‘Francis, we want you to do the eight o’clock to nine o’clock hour!'” Ferrone asked.

“Well, yeah, I mean then that would be — I’d have to have a conversation with Dave [Portnoy] for sure. Like, ‘Hey, I have a full time job being offered to me at Fox News,'” Ellis said.

Ellis went on to say that after his last appearance on Jesse Watters Primetime he was “disappointed” in himself.

“Look, I got home. I talked my wife about it cause I was disappointed in myself and she was like, ‘Let’s be honest, like, do you want to be working with these fucking people?’ She was like, ‘I watched the rest of his show — he’s a fucking joke,'” Ellis said of Watters.

“This is still part of the Rundown,” Ferrone said, joking that the hot mic conversation would air.

“Still rolling, baby!” someone else chimed in from the audio engineer booth.

Ellis continued, unfazed, by taking aim at Tucker Carlson.

“And then like, Tucker comes on and just screams,” he said. “It’s so weird.”

“They’re just trafficking in hate,” Ellis added.

“What if they offer you a traffic cop position, direct the hate traffic?” Ferrone asked.

Ellis dismissed the idea, and expressed his fear that the Fox News audience would not understand his political jokes were indeed jokes.

“I think last night I went into a place that I shouldn’t have gone to,” Ellis said candidly. “No, because last night I was like, yes, the Democrats are like eating children beneath pizza shops. There are people watching that, who don’t know that I’m fucking with them.”

“They’re like, ‘Finally a young, handsome person is saying it!'” Ellis joked.

“Are you Jesus?” a producer said, ribbing Ellis for being too harsh on himself. “What are you gonna fix everybody? Come on bro. You’re there to tell jokes.”

“I’m not here to fix people, but I’m certainly not here to like further divide the country,” Ellis concluded.

Listen above via Barstool Rundown.

