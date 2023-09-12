Tim Dillon Says RFK Jr. Freaked Out When Power Went Out During Podcast: ‘He Thought Someone Was Trying to Kill Him’

Podcaster Tim Dillon alleges 2024 candidate Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. freaked out when the lights in his podcast studio went out mid-interview.

Kennedy appeared along with his wife, actress Cheryl Hines, on The Tim Dillon Show Sunday where he discussed his platform and hope for America.

Dillon said the power outage disrupted the interview and forced them to edit out fifteen minutes of the show.

“Thirty minutes into the podcast, we did have a weird blackout in the studio. It’s never happened before. I’ve been podcasting about seven years. This has never happened. It was strange,” Dillon explained in an introduction to the interview.

“It happened in the middle of the episode. We lost about 15 good minutes and then we got back to it. But as you know, it kind of broke the — we had a groove going and it was fun. We had a dynamic and it was cool. And when the lights went off, I think he thought someone was trying to kill him,” Dillon explained.

Dillon described the events that unfolded when the lights went down as “strange.”

“The family history — but, you know, he’s a really conscientious guy. But, when those lights went down, he was like ‘Cheryl!'” Dillon said, mimicking RFK Jr.’s gruffly voice.

“You know, it got strange. So he’s a great guy. I would love to see him, you know, gain traction in this race because I think he could be an incredibly amazing president,” Dillon said.

