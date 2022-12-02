Top 50 Podcasts in America This Week: ‘Fixer Upper’ Goes Podcast

This week, we take a look at the podcasts topping the Apple charts.

Coming in at number one on the charts is Rachel Maddow Presents: Ultra by MSNBC host Rachel Maddow.

The show, which premiered earlier this year, focuses on bringing to light various moments in history where extremism has reared its ugly head.

Following Rachel Maddow Presents: Ultra is The Daily, All There Is with Anderson Cooper, Dateline NBC, and Murder & Magnolias.

An honorable mention in the podcast charts comes in at number 55 is The Stories We Tell with Joanna Gaines.

Joanna Gaines, made famous by her once wildly popular home renovation show on HGTV, has paved a new path in the audio game one month after launching her memoir that shares the same name.

The podcast, much like the book, will entail Gaines having deep conversations about life, doubt, and acceptance with those closest to her, along with some special guests down the line. Having already released four episodes, her show is on track to break the top 50 bracket within the coming weeks.

Gaines, alongside business partner and husband Chip Gaines, built a substantial media empire after taking their beloved HGTV series to their own private network, Magnolia.

While her debut podcast and book have been making waves, the couples numerous television shows have been making similar strides as well.

Some of Magnolia’s content has been moved onto HBO Max in addition to it’s primary home on Discovery+. And their latest series, Fixer Upper: The Castle has broken streaming records for the latter, garnering 4.5 million linear viewers during it’s first season run.

Check out the full list below:

