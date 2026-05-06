Alan Dershowitz Explains How Friendship with Larry David Ended: ‘He’s a Mean, Nasty Man’

Alan Dershowitz claimed comedian Larry David was a “mean, nasty man” while explaining how their friendship ended over President Donald Trump.

Dershowitz appeared on Wednesday’s episode of Pod Force One with Miranda Devine of the New York Post. During their conversation, Devine brought up the comedian and asked how their relationship fell through. In recent years, David has not shied away from harsh criticism of President Donald Trump and his supporters.

That criticism even made its way into a recent season of David’s show Curb Your Enthusiasm. In one episode, David’s character wore a MAGA hat as a way to avoid social engagements, suggesting that no one wants to be seen in public with a Trump supporter.

Speaking about David, Dershowitz said:

It was a one-sided friend. I mean, he always asked me for things. He never gave me anything. He asked me to help his daughter get into college, which I did. He asked me for a number of other favors, which I did. And you know, he came to my house and worked out in my gym. He would come over the house and had dinner all the time; but the minute I defended Donald Trump, he started screaming at me, and yelling at me, and saying I was despicable and horrible and all of that. And so, our one-sided friendship terminated. You know, my wife never liked Curb Your Enthusiasm. I did, but I can’t watch it anymore because I realized that the curmudgeon character is not a character. It’s the real Larry David. He’s a mean, nasty man, and he can’t tolerate contact with people who have a different point of view from him politically. So, that’s not the kind of friend I want to have.

Watch the clip above.

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