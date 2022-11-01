Trump Floats Conspiracy Theories About Pelosi Attack: ‘Weird Things Going On in That Household’

Former President Donald Trump spoke about the attack on Paul Pelosi and suggested that the information we now know is just “the beginning.”

According to Raw Story, Trump was a guest on the Tuesday edition of The Chris Stigall Show where he talked about his thoughts surrounding the event.

“How do you read what’s happened in the Pelosi household in San Francisco over the weekend?” Stigall asked.

“Well, it’s — weird things going on in that household in the last couple of weeks. You know, it probably — you and I are better not talking about it cause — but the glass it seems was broken from the inside to the out and you know, that was — so it wasn’t a break in, it was a breakout. I don’t know. You know, you hear the same things I do,” Trump said.

“The 911 tape seems to suggest that he knew the identity of the guy,” Stigall pressed.

“Yeah. Yeah. It’s a — it’s a lot of bad stuff. I’m not a fan of Nancy Pelosi, but what’s going on there is very sad.

Stigall would move on to suggest that there’s more to the story than the public has been made aware of.

“This is, I think more than the traffic accident, it looks like to me,” Trump said referencing Paul Pelosi’s DUI arrest back in May.

Stigall would add that it’s clear that the alleged attacker David DePape, was a “deranged man.”

“Yeah. It’s — the whole thing is crazy. I mean, if there’s even a little bit of truth to what’s being said, it’s crazy,” Trump said. “But… the window was broken in and it was strange that the cops were there, you know, standing there practically from the moment it all took place.”

“So, I don’t know. You’re gonna have to explain that to your audience. You’re gonna have to explain it to everybody, including me because that one’s — figuring out Russia and figuring out, China is much easier,” he added.

“I think in time we’re gonna learn more,” Stigall said.

“I think — I think this is the beginning. It’s — it looks — but it’s a sad situation. Very sad actually,” Trump concluded.

Listen above via The Chris Stigall Show.

