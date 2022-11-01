WATCH: Trump Gathers His Former Officials to Gush About Him Over Dinner in Trailer for New Daily Wire Doc

The latest project from Daily Wire’s streaming service is My Dinner with Trump, a documentary that appears to serve as a reunion of sorts for much of Donald Trump’s administration.

In the trailer released Tuesday for the project, which drops on Thursday for Daily Wire+ subscribers, former administration officials like Larry Kudlow, Sarah Huckabee Sanders, and Kellyanne Conway can be seen gushing over Trump, seated at the head of the table.

Others like Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner can also be seen in the trailer getting seated at the Trump-led table.

“People did not know what to expect because remember, you’re the first president in U.S. history to have zero political experience,” Conway said.

Kudlow later predicts a “major turning point moment,” presumably referring to the midterm elections.

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) can be heard at one point somewhat criticizing the former president.

“He said some crazy stuff during the campaign, and I thought there’s no way in hell this guy’s going to be president of the United States,” the senator said.

Daily Wire promised the streaming event, which drops on Thursday days ahead of the midterm elections, will offer “access like no president has ever given.”

“Love him or hate him, you have never seen anything like this. Accept your invitation to one of the most high-profile dinner parties in the world,” the streaming service’s Twitter account posted.

“Stay loose. Be cool. Watch what’s going to happen,” Trump told his gathered officials at the end of the My Dinner with Trump trailer. The 73-minute film was filmed at Trump’s golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey, Daily Wire reported.

Past content released through Daily Wire’s streaming service includes films like Terror on the Prairie and Shut In, as well as controversial documentaries such as Candace Owens’ The Greatest Lie Ever Sold and Matt Walsh’s What Is a Woman?

Watch above via Daily Wire+

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com