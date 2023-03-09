Tucker Carlson Tells Glenn Beck No Journalists Have Asked Him for Jan. 6 Tapes

Fox News host Tucker Carlson claimed Wednesday that “not one working journalist” has reached out to him to ask for “access” to the Jan. 6 footage given exclusively to him.

During an interview with former Fox News host Glenn Beck, Carlson discussed the footage from the Capitol riot that he aired on Monday’s and Tuesday’s shows.

Carlson was granted access to over 40,000 hours of footage from the event by Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy (R-CA). Many news organizations have since reported they are seeking access to the Jan. 6 videos from House leadership.

Beck wanted to know whether any journalists have asked Carlson for the “tapes” that he has already obtained.

.@TuckerCarlson tells me I am the first person to ask him for access to the Jan 6 tapes. pic.twitter.com/w4bvKlcQfv — Glenn Beck (@glennbeck) March 8, 2023

“When you got all the tapes, did Fox News, the news department, can they have access to that?” Beck asked. “Would they get access to that, do you think? I mean, what do we do with these tapes now? Because now it’s your word against–”

“That’s a good question,” Carlson said. “We work independently, we work for the same company. You’ve worked here, you know. But they really are in different silos.”

“I can say that no one from any news organization that I’m aware of, and I can’t speak for my producers, but that, as far as I know, no one ever asked,” Carlson said.

Beck asked if he could get access to the tapes.

“As far as I’m concerned, you could have access to whatever you want. I mean, I personally think that everyone should have access to them. I’ll put you in touch with my producer who’s been dealing with the speaker’s office for sure,” Carlson replied.

“So wait a minute,” Beck pressed. “Nobody from the news department, any news department contacted and said, ‘Hey, Tucker, what are you seeing? What do you got?'”

“Not one working journalist has texted me directly and everybody in the world, including my UPS delivery guy, has my text,” Carlson said most likely misspeaking and saying “text” instead of “number.”

Carlson said that he is “not hard to get in touch with” and was surprised that no one has reached out to him.

“I was in mainstream journalism for 25 years, so I know everybody. Nobody has asked me. And instead, I’m getting all these texts like, ‘I’m Sarah Ellison from the Washington Post. Is it true that you suck?'” Carlson joked.

Carlson’s producers were in D.C. last month, combing through the footage after being given access by McCarthy.

Last month, after news broke that Carlson would be given exclusive access to the tapes, several media outlets asked McCarthy to provide the same access to their outlets.

This list included, per reports, “Associated Press, NBC News, MSNBC, CNBC, Noticias Telemundo, The New York Times, and The Washington Post.”

“There is no basis for further delaying granting this access — to these News Organizations or any other media outlets that make similar requests,” wrote Laura Handman, a lawyer representing the media companies.

A similar request has been sent on behalf of “CBS News, CNN, Politico, ProPublica, ABC, Axios, Advance, Scripps, the Los Angeles Times, and Gannett.”

