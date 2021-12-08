WATCH: Charles Barkley Says He Named His Daughter After A Delaware Shopping Mall
Charles Barkley really likes shopping malls — so much so he named his daughter after one.
“Well she’s named after a mall,” the former NBA star said of his 32-year old daughter Christiana on a recent episode of The Steam Room podcast.
“There’s a Christiana Mall in Delaware, that I used to always go by, that’s how she get her name Christiana,” Barkley explained.
“Stop,” Ernie Johnson, Barkley’s podcast and “NBA on TNT” co-host replied. “You named your daughter after a mall? Why?”
“I don’t know,” Barkley answered. “I just like the mall.”
“You’re a mess, man,” Johnson replied in disbelief.
Barkley, spent nine seasons playing professional basketball in Philadelphia — and was an apparent frequent visitor of Christiana Mall located about 35 miles southwest of the Stadium Complex.
Watch above via The Steam Room podcast
