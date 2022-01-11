Comedian Jim Gaffigan despises former President Donald Trump so much that he’d choose President Joe Biden’s corpse over the 45th president.

“I would take Biden’s corpse over Trump,” Gaffigan said on the latest edition of The Joe Rogan Experience podcast.

“Well, it’s not really Biden,” Rogan responded. “It’s the cabinet. It’s the people that are running the whole administration. That’s what’s going on now. It’s not Biden. It’s all the other folks that are moving things in place.”

“Along the same lines of what you just said, Betsy DeVos, Stephen Miller, you’d take all those people?” Gaffigan questioned Rogan.

“Even Mike Pence,” Gaffigan continued. “You’d take him over — say what you want about Kamala — it’s like any of those people. And I know I’ll probably get murdered by some Trumpie.”

“I don’t think she’s the best example,” Rogan responded. “I think Kamla Harris has a storied history of incarcerating people and keeping people in jail past the time they were supposed to be released.”

“Mike Pence believed in, like, you could do therapy to get rid of gay,” Gaffigan shot back.

