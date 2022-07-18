Snow Highlights Local Gun Violence, Bartiromo Floats a Theory, Uvalde Report Released | Winners & Losers in Today’s Green Room

MEDIA WINNER: Kate Snow

NBC’s Weekend Nightly News dedicated 12-minutes to an extensive deep-dive into how gun violence is impacting communities across the United States.

For the special, titled ‘One Night in America,’ four NBC News correspondents — Kate Snow, Gabe Gutierrez, Gadi Schwartz, and Jesse Kirsch — reported from four different communities for an on-the-ground look at how each city is dealing with the epidemic.

Snow delivered an impressive report from Chicago, embedded with Pastor Donovan Price, a local pastor who ministers to gun violence victims and their families.

“What he does is he waits by his phone, looking for texts, looking for radio traffic, watching kind of a scanner app,” Snow said of the pastor.

“And when he sees a shooting in progress or a shooting that has just happened and someone is being sent to the hospital, he runs to it, and he finds the families and he shepherds them and he prays with them, and he provides all manner of services.”

As part of her reporting, Snow and Price visited a hospital where the two met with mourning family of a gunshot victim who did not survive. Kate also spoke with a mother whose sons were previously killed by gun violence.

Snow’s reporting did not just highlight the prevalence of local, everyday gun violence in America, but also worked to answer what the nation can actually do about it.

“He said it starts with all of us, actually, all of us paying attention, not just me in my little community in Chicago,” he said. “Everybody in the nation needs to pay more attention and be more invested in the solutions.”

Snow’s reporting, as well as NBC’s full segment, focused on the people affected by trauma.

She successfully showcased the horrors of gun violence without politicizing the topic or discussing the recent Supreme Court decision that expanded gun rights.

MEDIA LOSER: Maria Bartiromo

Maria Bartiromo baselessly questioned if President Joe Biden is being fed “drugs” to “allow him to function.”

Bartiromo floated the theory while speaking to Rep. Ronny Jackson (R-TX), who served as physician for former Presidents Donald Trump and Barack Obama, on her Sunday Morning Futures show.

“Congressman, there were signs that Joe Biden was declining during the 2020 campaign,” she said. “I mean, let’s face it, he stayed in the basement the whole time during, during the campaign. So who knew what when?”

“Are they hiding this and feeding him drugs to, to allow him to function?” she added, striking a very conspiratorial tone and offering no evidence to back her questions.

She went on to speculate about why Biden “goes home to Delaware a lot more than any other president.”

“So I guess my question is, what did Obama know? What did Jill Biden know? And who’s running the White House right now? And are they covering up for these mental issues?” she asked.

Gladly taking the bait, Jackson claimed, “That’s the big question everybody’s asking.”

“Who’s really pulling the strings? Who’s running the country right now? We don’t really know the answer to that,” he added.

“We don’t know if it’s Susan Rice or Ron Klain or if it’s Joe Biden or who it is. But somebody else is doing this. They’re doing exactly what you said. They’re rolling him out at specific times during the day.”

Jackson then pointed to drugs meant to “increase your alertness and your memory and things of that nature.”

“You know, and cover stuff like this up temporarily,” he added. “So, I’m sure some of that’s going on as well.”

Again, there is no evidence to back Bartiromo and Jackson’s theory that Biden is dependent on medication to function.

