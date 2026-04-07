50 Congressional Democrats Now Calling for Trump’s Immediate Removal from Office

More than 50 congressional Democrats have called for President Donald Trump’s removal from office following his latest threat against Iran.

On Tuesday morning, Trump sparked global panic when he threatened to annihilate the entire country of Iran if its government did not agree to terms for a ceasefire. The president gave Iran a deadline of 8 p.m. ET and vowed to ramp up attacks to include crucial infrastructure.

That sudden escalation sent shockwaves throughout the political landscape. Key figures from across the spectrum condemned Trump’s words, with some even accusing him of threatening to commit genocide on one of the world’s oldest civilizations.

At the time of the post, Congress was in the middle of a two-week recess as it was still struggling to pass a funding package for the Department of Homeland Security. That didn’t stop dozens of Democrats from calling for Trump’s immediate removal.

Included in the growing list were names many would expect to see, like Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI). The Michigan representative called on Congress to invoke the 25th Amendment of the U.S. Constitution to remove Trump from office, adding that the president was a “maniac.”

After bombing a school and massacring young girls, the war criminal in the White House is threatening genocide. It's time to invoke the 25th Amendment. This maniac should be removed from office. pic.twitter.com/Mm7iC3xqdP — Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib (@RepRashida) April 7, 2026

NY Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) said Trump’s “threat of genocide” was grounds for removal and urged “every individual in the President’s chain of command” to “refuse illegal orders.”

This is a threat of genocide and merits removal from office. The President’s mental faculties are collapsing and cannot be trusted. To every individual in the President’s chain of command: You have a duty to refuse illegal orders. That includes carrying out this threat. https://t.co/mTUddja5og — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) April 7, 2026

Shortly after 3 p.m. ET, Axios reporter Andrew Solender posted his own tally of congressional Democrats who have spoken out against Trump’s threat. At the time, he counted at least 50 House Dems “who have called for Trump to be impeached or removed via the 25th Amendment.” Additionally, a pair of Senate Dems joined their House colleagues.

By my count, there are now over 50 House Democrats, along with two Senate Democrats, who have called for Trump to be impeached or removed via the 25th Amendment for his post on Iran. More here: https://t.co/AnkLkBKNpf https://t.co/EcpNH0DBT5 pic.twitter.com/BAwVYeQl14 — Andrew Solender (@AndrewSolender) April 7, 2026

Hours before the deadline Trump imposed, Pakistan’s government urged the U.S. to move the deadline by two weeks to allow peace talks to continue. Pakistan also called on Iran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz during that period as a gesture of goodwill.

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