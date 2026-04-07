MS NOW’s Nicolle Wallace opened her show on Tuesday by warning viewers that the “fate” of tens of millions of lives is on a “knife’s edge” thanks to President Donald Trump.

On Deadline: White House, Wallace kicked things off with Trump’s Tuesday morning Truth Social post, warning that Iran will “probably” be completely annihilated by 8 p.m. on Tuesday night if the country does not give in to U.S. demands.

Trump wrote:

A whole civilization will die tonight, never to be brought back again. I don’t want that to happen, but it probably will. However, now that we have Complete and Total Regime Change, where different, smarter, and less radicalized minds prevail, maybe something revolutionarily wonderful can happen, WHO KNOWS? We will find out tonight, one of the most important moments in the long and complex history of the World. 47 years of extortion, corruption, and death, will finally end. God Bless the Great People of Iran!

Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, whose government has been mediating talks between the U.S. and Iran, has since proposed a two-week extension to allow Iran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, where roughly 20% of the world’s oil supply moves through. The White House has said Trump will soon respond to the proposal.

Wallace said:

It’s 4:00 in New York with the fate of tens of millions of humans right now on the knife’s edge. Because if nothing changes in the next four hours and Donald Trump follows through on the things he’s said out loud, his public threats, we may all soon be witness to a military assault so generationally and intentionally brutal that war crimes aren’t just possible, but they become U.S. policy. But, again, that is only if you take Donald Trump at his word. That’s risky. In the lead up to his 8 P.M. eastern deadline for Iran in a morning message wholly unlike anything ever uttered by any American president under any circumstance, ever, Donald Trump posted this, quote, a whole civilization will die tonight, never to be brought back again.

Wallace struggled to read through Trump’s “crazy” full message.

“That message, which is in and of itself crazy and contradicts itself over the course of fragmented sentences, did have the impact of sending a tremor across the globe, the aftershocks of which were still registering as we come on the air,” she said.

Watch above via MS NOW.

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