Survivor Reveals Epstein Threatened to ‘Withhold Care’ From Cancer-Stricken Mother to Trap Her in ‘Cycle of Abuse’

A survivor of Jeffrey Epstein’s abuse detailed how the disgraced financier weaponized her mother’s brain cancer diagnosis to entrap her, telling reporters at a Capitol Hill press conference that he threatened to “withhold care” for her mother while subjecting her to a “cycle of abuse.”

Speaking to reporters in Washington on Tuesday, Danielle Bensky delivered the stark testimony as the House prepares to vote on a bipartisan measure compelling the Justice Department to release long-sealed files on Epstein. She stood beside other survivors and a cross-party group of lawmakers pressing for what they call long-overdue transparency.

“Coming from the dance world, I was recruited in 2004 after a systematic breaking down where Epstein leveraged my mother’s brain tumor scans. He threatened me to withhold care for her. He trapped me in a year-long cycle of abuse,” she said.

Bensky framed her story as just one of “a thousand” and pointed to the women surrounding her as proof of both the scale of the abuse and the solidarity that has emerged from it.

“I talked about being a part of this beautiful mosaic of women behind me, and they are exactly that,” she said, describing the group as “a representation of women across America” with different “religions,” “creeds,” and political views who are united in a single demand: “complete transparency to find justice.”

The survivor invoked those who did not live to see the moment, including “the beautiful, brave Virginia Guiffre,” and urged Americans to resist treating the unfolding revelations as another fleeting news story.

She asked attendees to picture a child close to them between the ages of 14 and 18, the age at which many victims say they were targeted.

“We are standing here for justice for the youth of tomorrow,” she said. “We understand that the road is long, but I implore you to stay the course.”

