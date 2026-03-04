Tony Gonzalez Forced into Primary Run-Off After Scandal Engulfed Campaign

Rep. Tony Gonzales (R-TX) has been forced into a high-stakes primary runoff, failing to acquire more than 50% of his district’s vote Tuesday after weeks of controversy over allegations he had an affair with a former staffer who later died by suicide.

The Texas lawmaker will now face pro-gun social media influencer Brandon Herrera in a May 26 runoff, setting up another contest between the pair. Gonzales narrowly survived his last matchup with Herrera in 2024, winning by just one percentage point. As of Wednesday morning, Herrera clinched 43.4% of the vote and Gonzales 41.7%.

The Republican lawmaker, who has represented the sprawling west Texas district since 2021, entered the race under mounting scrutiny following reports about the alleged affair. Gonzales denied any improper relationship with the staffer, Regina Santos-Aviles, who died in September after setting herself on fire when the claims first surfaced late last year.

Alleged text messages obtained by Juliegrace Brufke of 24sight News and published last week reportedly showed that the congressman “made explicit sexual requests to his late congressional staffer who repeatedly resisted.”

The messages prompted calls for Gonzales to step down by three Republican congresswomen: Lauren Boebert (CO), Anna Paulina Luna (FL), and Nancy Mace (SC). Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY) and Rep. Tim Burchett (R-TN) also called for his resignation.

Despite the controversy, House GOP leadership, including Speaker Mike Johnson who called the allegations “alarming”, opted to stand by the Trump-endorsed congressman rather than withdraw their support ahead of the vote.

