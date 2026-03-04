WATCH: CNN’s Erin Burnett Keeps Interview Rolling as She Flees for Shelter From Strikes in Israel

CNN anchor Erin Burnett managed to keep her rooftop interview with guest Dan Dyker rolling even as the pair fled with her team to shelter when sirens warned of incoming missile fire in Tel Aviv.

Burnett broadcast from Israel on Tuesday night as the country continues to take rocket and drone fire from Iran and regime-aligned Hezbollah in Lebanon, following the joint U.S.-Israeli strikes against the Iranian regime.

The anchor was speaking with Dyker, an adviser to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and president of the Jerusalem Center for Security and Foreign Affairs, when the sirens blared across the city, forcing the two to strip their mics and run for cover.

Interrupting the conversation, Burnett said: “OK, now we hear the sirens, so here’s what we’re going to do everyone – sirens – and you saw that interceptor, it didn’t intercept anything, but we have things coming in so we are going to just un-mic Dan.”

“Un-mic and then go downstairs?” Dyker asked.

Burnett replied: “Yep. I’m going to show you exactly where we go.”

“All right. That’s pretty dramatic,” the guest said.

Burnett, picking up a separate mic, she began walking: “You need to move pretty quickly. OK? And there we go. We’re just going to get on to this camera. All right? And come with me, Dan. Yu can just leave that there, OK? All right, all right. I’m going to just move slowly here while Dan’s coming with me. OK? And we’re going to move.”

Addressing the audience, she added: “So you hear the sirens now, and this is all around the area that we’re in in Tel Aviv. So that initial warning it was about, I think 5 or 6 minutes. OK. And then let’s just keep going.”

Keeping the interview rolling as she went, Dyker continued: “This could be fire from Lebanon as well from the Iranian-instructed Hezbollah. This is part of the Iranian regime’s strategy of what’s called survival warfare: Mobilize as many missiles coming from Lebanon. It could be the Houthis in Yemen, we don’t know. But this is the Iranian regime survival strategy. Mobilize as much terror as you can to distract the world’s attention away from the Iranian front itself.”

Watch above via CNN.

