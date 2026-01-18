ABC’s Jon Karl Confronts Mayor Frey On Telling ICE to ‘Get the F*ck Out’: ‘Doesn’t Sound Like Turning the Temperature Down’

ABC’s Jon Karl confronted Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey (D) about telling ICE to “get the f*ck out” of his city following the shooting death of Renee Good earlier this month — and whether it contributed to more inflammatory political rhetoric in the aftermath.

Karl asked the mayor about his provocative statement on the latest episode of This Week on Sunday morning.

“You went on national television and said to ICE ‘Get the F out of Minneapolis.’ Do you regret that language?” Karl asked. “I mean that doesn’t sound like turning the temperature down.”

“I don’t regret it at all,” Frey told him calmly.

He continued:

“In the moments before I went out there to do that press conference, I learned that Kristi Noem had already jumped to a conclusion as to the ICE agent’s conduct, saying it was purely self defense. Minutes or hours later you had her saying that Renee Good was a domestic terrorist. If I seemed like I was angry and frustrated, I was. And part of my responsibility as mayor is to channel what the people in our city are feeling. And the people in our city were angry, they were upset.”

Frey was referring to Noem saying Good perpetrated an act of domestic terrorism” by “attempting to run [ICE agents] over and ram them with her vehicle” hours after the shooting on Jan. 7. The mayor slammed Noem’s description as “b*llshit” on the same day.

He told Karl on Saturday that he was focused on how to “keep the peace” in Minneapolis in the weeks following the shooting. A number of anti-ICE protests have happened in the city, including one earlier this week where CNN reported protesters were “physically” interfering with an ICE operation.

Noem vowed to send “hundreds more” ICE agents to the city last week to help the thousands of other agents who were already there. And Reuters on Sunday reported the White House is ready to deploy 1,500 troops to Minnesota.

Frey said President Donald Trump is looking to create “chaos” in the Twin Cities and “looking for an excuse” to send more ICE agents to “intimidate” his residents.

He said he has been uplifted by many “beautiful things” happening in Minneapolis recently, though, like citizens going to buy groceries for illegal immigrants in the freezing cold so that they don’t have to potentially run into ICE.

Watch above via ABC.