Rep. Adam Kinzinger painted a remarkably ugly picture of just how bitterly divided we are as a country when he shared a compilation of threatening voicemails his office has received.

The Illinois Republican is one of two members of his party to sit on the House Select committee investigating the events of January 6th, and therefore, he and his fellow party member Rep. Liz Cheney have become the targets of former President Donald Trump.

Kinzinger shared the video compilation via Twitter, adding “Threats of violence over politics has increased heavily in the last few years. But the darkness has reached new lows. My new interns made this compilation of recent calls they’ve received while serving in my DC office.” He then warned that the video he shared contains foul & graphic language.”

The video includes a lot of hateful and disgusting language that reveals just how very sad many Americans are, at least those who feel the need to call a congressman and spew such hateful language.

Kinzinger has been considered an enemy by Trump’s base since becoming a vocal critic of the 45th president, which has effectively killed his political aspirations to get reelected.

